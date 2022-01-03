UK Hospitals to Be Under 'Considerable' COVID-19 Pressure in Coming Weeks - Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday admitted that the National Health Service (NHS) will be under "considerable" pressure in coming weeks as COVID-19 cases surge across the country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday admitted that the National Health Service (NHS) will be under "considerable" pressure in coming weeks as COVID-19 cases surge across the country.

"I think we've got to recognise that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks, and maybe more," Johnson told broadcaster during a visit to a vaccination center in Buckinghamshire, south east England.

The prime minister, who has resisted calls from the scientific community to toughen COVID-19 social restrictions, said that for the time being his government will keep the so-called Plan B implemented on December 8, which includes compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and indoor settings, vaccination certificates or negative results to COVID-19 tests for accessing nightclubs and large events and working from home where possible.

"The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we are on," Johnson stressed, adding, however, that the government is keeping all measures under review.

Asked about the new mask mandate in England schools issued by the ministry of education, Johnson said the guidance will not be in force for a day longer than necessary.

He also claimed that despite the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 being "less severe" than previous variants and that it is "putting fewer people" into the intensive care units, it would be "absolute folly" to say that the pandemic is all over.

The UK has been reporting record numbers of COVID-19 daily infections since late November, when the Omicron variant, which according to scientists is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta strain, began spreading across the country until becoming the dominant variant.