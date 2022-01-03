UrduPoint.com

UK Hospitals To Be Under 'Considerable' COVID-19 Pressure In Coming Weeks - Johnson

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 07:46 PM

UK Hospitals to Be Under 'Considerable' COVID-19 Pressure in Coming Weeks - Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday admitted that the National Health Service (NHS) will be under "considerable" pressure in coming weeks as COVID-19 cases surge across the country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday admitted that the National Health Service (NHS) will be under "considerable" pressure in coming weeks as COVID-19 cases surge across the country.

"I think we've got to recognise that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks, and maybe more," Johnson told broadcaster during a visit to a vaccination center in Buckinghamshire, south east England.

The prime minister, who has resisted calls from the scientific community to toughen COVID-19 social restrictions, said that for the time being his government will keep the so-called Plan B implemented on December 8, which includes compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and indoor settings, vaccination certificates or negative results to COVID-19 tests for accessing nightclubs and large events and working from home where possible.

"The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we are on," Johnson stressed, adding, however, that the government is keeping all measures under review.

Asked about the new mask mandate in England schools issued by the ministry of education, Johnson said the guidance will not be in force for a day longer than necessary.

He also claimed that despite the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 being "less severe" than previous variants and that it is "putting fewer people" into the intensive care units, it would be "absolute folly" to say that the pandemic is all over.

The UK has been reporting record numbers of COVID-19 daily infections since late November, when the Omicron variant, which according to scientists is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta strain, began spreading across the country until becoming the dominant variant.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Visit United Kingdom November December All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man kills brother over property dispute

Man kills brother over property dispute

2 minutes ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katcheri, 30 complaints lodged

CPO hold Khuli Katcheri, 30 complaints lodged

2 minutes ago
 Over 7.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries across cou ..

Over 7.3 m cotton bales reach ginneries across country

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Elects Candidate From Kuwait to Serve as New ..

OPEC Elects Candidate From Kuwait to Serve as New Secretary General From August ..

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review corona vaccination pro ..

DC chairs meeting to review corona vaccination process

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid calls on UM Usman ..

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid calls on UM Usman Buzdar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.