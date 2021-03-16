UK hot tub insurance claims bubble over during Covid

Birds pecking at covers and a grass strimmer causing a puncture -- insurance claims for hot tub damage tripled in Britain last year as people took more dips during lockdowns, according to one insurer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Birds pecking at covers and a grass strimmer causing a puncture -- insurance claims for hot tub damage tripled in Britain last year as people took more dips during lockdowns, according to one insurer.

Aviva received a 188-percent annual increase in claims linked to accidental damage of the foaming outdoor baths in 2020, whose popularity has surged during the coronavirus outbreak, it revealed this week.

"Many people bought hot tubs in 2020, while others took their spas out of storage, so they could enjoy holidays at home" amid Covid travel restrictions, said Kelly Whittington, property claims director for Aviva.

"Unfortunately this appears to have led to all manner of mishaps, both with the hot tubs themselves and items dropped in them."Other incidents included an engagement ring ripping a tub lining, while accidental damage claims for items dropped into hot tubs such as mobile phones have also increased.

Aviva added that deflated spas were stolen from garages and outbuildings, "although some brazen thieves took hot tubs directly from customers' gardens".