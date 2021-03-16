UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Hot Tub Insurance Claims Bubble Over During Covid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

UK hot tub insurance claims bubble over during Covid

Birds pecking at covers and a grass strimmer causing a puncture -- insurance claims for hot tub damage tripled in Britain last year as people took more dips during lockdowns, according to one insurer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Birds pecking at covers and a grass strimmer causing a puncture -- insurance claims for hot tub damage tripled in Britain last year as people took more dips during lockdowns, according to one insurer.

Aviva received a 188-percent annual increase in claims linked to accidental damage of the foaming outdoor baths in 2020, whose popularity has surged during the coronavirus outbreak, it revealed this week.

"Many people bought hot tubs in 2020, while others took their spas out of storage, so they could enjoy holidays at home" amid Covid travel restrictions, said Kelly Whittington, property claims director for Aviva.

"Unfortunately this appears to have led to all manner of mishaps, both with the hot tubs themselves and items dropped in them."Other incidents included an engagement ring ripping a tub lining, while accidental damage claims for items dropped into hot tubs such as mobile phones have also increased.

Aviva added that deflated spas were stolen from garages and outbuildings, "although some brazen thieves took hot tubs directly from customers' gardens".

Related Topics

Mobile Holidays 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court upheld trial court's decision ..

2 minutes ago

US homeland security head defends Biden immigratio ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association condemns inciden ..

2 minutes ago

Federal capital with 414 new COVID-19 cases record ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Committed to Rescuing Citizen Kidnapped by ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.