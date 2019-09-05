UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK House Of Commons Adopts Bill On Brexit Delay In Absence Of Deal With EU

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

UK House of Commons Adopts Bill on Brexit Delay in Absence of Deal With EU

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The UK House of Commons, contrary to calls by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, supported the idea of delaying Brexit in the absence of an agreement with the EU by a 327-299 vote.

The bill was sent to the House of Lords.

Speaking in parliament Wednesday evening, Johnson suggested holding early parliamentary elections on October 15.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Vote Brexit October Agreement

Recent Stories

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

10 minutes ago

Argentina in Need of Major Currency Reform to Avoi ..

11 minutes ago

VP launches open trade incubator for young entrepr ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

42 minutes ago

UNODC convenes national experts to re-design globa ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.