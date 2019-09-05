UK House Of Commons Adopts Bill On Brexit Delay In Absence Of Deal With EU
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:30 AM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The UK House of Commons, contrary to calls by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, supported the idea of delaying Brexit in the absence of an agreement with the EU by a 327-299 vote.
The bill was sent to the House of Lords.
Speaking in parliament Wednesday evening, Johnson suggested holding early parliamentary elections on October 15.