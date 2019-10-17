UK House Of Commons Expected To Vote On New Brexit Deal Saturday - Reports
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:15 PM
The UK government wants the parliament to vote on the new Brexit deal on Saturday, the SkyNews broadcaster reported citing the prime minister's spokeswoman
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new deal earlier in the day.
Opposition Labour's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has already spoken out against the new agreement.
The recently passed law requires the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay unless a deal has been found by October 19, which falls on Saturday.