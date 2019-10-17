UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK House Of Commons Expected To Vote On New Brexit Deal Saturday - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

UK House of Commons Expected to Vote on New Brexit Deal Saturday - Reports

The UK government wants the parliament to vote on the new Brexit deal on Saturday, the SkyNews broadcaster reported citing the prime minister's spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The UK government wants the parliament to vote on the new Brexit deal on Saturday, the SkyNews broadcaster reported citing the prime minister's spokeswoman.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new deal earlier in the day.

Opposition Labour's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has already spoken out against the new agreement.

The recently passed law requires the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay unless a deal has been found by October 19, which falls on Saturday.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Vote Brexit October Government Agreement Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PM gives signal of restructuring PTI

1 minute ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton visit cricket acade ..

9 minutes ago

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

22 minutes ago

Pak U19 Cricket team arrived Beijing to play Tri-S ..

5 minutes ago

Police to ensure strong ties with public; says DIG ..

5 minutes ago

US Never Refuted Whelan's Espionage Charges in Wor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.