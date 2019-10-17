UK House of Commons Expected to Vote on New Brexit Deal Saturday - Reports

The UK government wants the parliament to vote on the new Brexit deal on Saturday, the SkyNews broadcaster reported citing the prime minister's spokeswoman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new deal earlier in the day.

Opposition Labour's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has already spoken out against the new agreement.

The recently passed law requires the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay unless a deal has been found by October 19, which falls on Saturday.