UK House Of Commons Should Convene Urgently After Prorogation Declared Unlawful - Speaker

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:06 PM

UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said that the house should convene immediately after the Supreme Court ruled that the the legislature's prorogation had been unlawful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said that the house should convene immediately after the Supreme Court ruled that the the legislature's prorogation had been unlawful.

Supreme Court President Brenda Hale announced earlier in the day that the court had concluded that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the parliament from September 10 until October 14 was "unlawful, void and of no effect."

"As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay.

To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency," Bercow said in a statement.

Two separate legal challenges against Johnson's decision had been filed in England and Scotland, with their respective courts reaching different conclusions. Therefore, a panel of 11 justices had to pass the final judgment.

Johnson's move, meant to reduce chances for the legislature to stop a no-deal Brexit, has provoked a huge backlash in the country,

