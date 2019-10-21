UrduPoint.com
UK House Of Commons Speaker Denies Government's Request To Hold Brexit Deal Debate Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:17 PM

UK House of Commons Speaker Denies Government's Request to Hold Brexit Deal Debate Monday

UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow refused to allow a new debate on the withdrawal deal on Monday, arguing that there had not been any substantial change of circumstances since the last debate on Saturday, when the lawmakers decided to withhold their approval for the agreement until all accompanying legislation has been passed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow refused to allow a new debate on the withdrawal deal on Monday, arguing that there had not been any substantial change of circumstances since the last debate on Saturday, when the lawmakers decided to withhold their approval for the agreement until all accompanying legislation has been passed.

The result of the Saturday session meant that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to ask the European Union for a delay.

Johnson complied by sending an unsigned pro forma letter and adding to it another one, addressed to European Council President Donald Tusk and deploring delays.

"In summary, today's motion is, in substance, the same as Saturday's motion and the House has decided the matter. today's circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday's circumstances. My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so," Bercow told the lawmakers.

