UK House of Commons Speaker Says to Stand Down on October 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) UK House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said on Monday that he would stand down on October 31, regardless of whether the chamber votes for an early election or not.

On September 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who initially stated that he did not want elections, suggested holding them on October 15 after the parliament, despite his calls, had changed Wednesday's parliamentary agenda to urgently consider a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31. The parliament then rejected Johnson's call for an early election, but it is expected to vote on the proposal once again later today.

"At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last. This is a pledge that I intend to keep. If the House votes tonight for an early general election, my tenure as speaker and PM will end when this parliament ends," Bercow told the House of Commons.

He noted, however, that he would stand down even if the parliament rejected the proposal of an early election.

"If the house does not so vote, I have concluded that the least disruptive and most democratic course of action would be for me to stand down at the close of business on Thursday, October 31," Bercow said.