UK House Of Commons To Resume Operations September 25 - Speaker

8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:21 PM

UK House of Commons to Resume Operations September 25 - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The UK House of Commons will resume its operations on September 25, Speaker John Bercow said on Tuesday, after the UK Supreme Court declared parliament suspension unlawful.

"In the light of that explicit judgment I have instructed the house authorities to prepare .

.. for the resumption of the business of the House of Commons. Specifically, I have instructed the house authorities to undertake such steps that are necessary to ensure that the House of Commons sits tomorrow ... at 11.30 a.m. [10:30 GMT]," Bercow said.

