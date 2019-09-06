UrduPoint.com
UK House Of Lords Approves Bill Forcing Johnson To Ask For Brexit Delay

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:02 PM

UK House of Lords Approves Bill Forcing Johnson to Ask for Brexit Delay

The upper chamber of the UK parliament, the House of Lords, on Friday approved the bill that would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the European Union for a Brexit deadline delay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The upper chamber of the UK parliament, the House of Lords, on Friday approved the bill that would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the European Union for a Brexit deadline delay.

The bill has already been endorsed by the House of Commons.

"The #HouseofLords third reading of #EUWithdrawal6Bill has now ended. As both Houses of @UKParliament have agreed the final text, the bill now proceeds to royal assent," the upper chamber tweeted.

It then added that the royal assent was a "formality."

