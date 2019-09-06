UK House of Lords Approves Bill Forcing Johnson to Ask for Brexit Delay

The upper chamber of the UK parliament, the House of Lords, on Friday approved the bill that would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the European Union for a Brexit deadline delay

The bill has already been endorsed by the House of Commons.

"The #HouseofLords third reading of #EUWithdrawal6Bill has now ended. As both Houses of @UKParliament have agreed the final text, the bill now proceeds to royal assent," the upper chamber tweeted.

It then added that the royal assent was a "formality."