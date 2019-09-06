UK House Of Lords Approves Bill Forcing Johnson To Ask For Brexit Delay
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:02 PM
The upper chamber of the UK parliament, the House of Lords, on Friday approved the bill that would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask the European Union for a Brexit deadline delay
The bill has already been endorsed by the House of Commons.
"The #HouseofLords third reading of #EUWithdrawal6Bill has now ended. As both Houses of @UKParliament have agreed the final text, the bill now proceeds to royal assent," the upper chamber tweeted.
It then added that the royal assent was a "formality."