MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering to move the parliament's upper house from its historic assembly site in the Westminster Palace in London in a bid to consolidate the Conservative party's electoral gains in what used to be the Labour's innards, The Sunday Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Johnson ordered officials to look into the practicalities of the move last week, with York's disused government-owned land close to railway station emerging as the frontrunner to host the House of Lords.

The relocation is reportedly part of a wider constitutional reform to consolidate the Conservative party's gains in areas that catered Johnson's election victory in December in the country's north and midlands.

The reform will be launched in coming spring and extend onto the Supreme Court and the Lord Chancellor, according to the newspaper.

The UK parliament broke down into two distinct houses in the 14th century, with representatives of towns and counties meeting separately as the House of Commons, while archbishops, bishops, abbots and noblemen formed the House of Lords. The Palace of Westminster has been shared by both houses so far.