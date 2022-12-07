UK House Prices Showed Fastest Drop in 14 Years in November - Mortgage Lender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Average house prices in the United Kingdom dropped by 2.3% in November, which is the largest monthly decrease since the 2008 global financial crisis, according to a report released by the Halifax banking brand on Wednesday.

"Average house prices fell in November as the rate of annual growth slowed further to +4.7% (from +8.2%), with the typical UK property price now sitting at £285,579 ($347,888). The monthly drop of -2.3% is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall," Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said in the report.

The slowing market was registered in all four countries of the UK and their regions, with the north-east of England being the only exception. The region's rate of annual growth slightly increased to +10.5% in November from +10.4% in October.

Meanwhile, Wales and the South West have seen the sharpest slowdown of annual growth ” from +11.5% and +10.7% respectively, according to Halifax.

"This is notable given both were key hotspots of house price inflation during the pandemic, suggesting that previous drivers of the market such as the race for space and heightened demand for rural living are now receding," the report read.

Though the UK authorities expected a market slowdown due to the known economic headwinds, the fall registered in November "reflects the worst of the market volatility over recent months," Kinnaird stated.

"Some potential home moves have been paused as homebuyers feel increased pressure on affordability and industry data continues to suggest that many buyers and sellers are taking stock while the market continues to stabilise," the Halifax official said in the report.

The current figures indicate that the UK market may now be normalizing, but the 2023 house price changes will still depend on the limited supply of properties for sale, mortgage rates and the sustainability of household finances amid the rising cost of living, Kinnaird added.