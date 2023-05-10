UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 10:52 PM

UK Households, Firms Saved During Winter Enough Electricity to Power 10Mln Homes - Reports

Households and businesses in the United Kingdom have saved enough energy during winter to power 10 million homes by cutting their energy consumption during maximum demand hours, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Households and businesses in the United Kingdom have saved enough energy during winter to power 10 million homes by cutting their energy consumption during maximum demand hours, media reported on Wednesday.

The measures aimed at reducing energy consumption helped to save over 3,300 megawatt-hours of electricity, The Guardian reported, adding that the achieved energy savings were comparable to the amount of electricity produced by the Keadby gas power plant in 4.5 hours or by the Sizewell B nuclear power plant in three hours.

In return for saving electricity, households and businesses were getting payments via their suppliers, the report said. Around 1.6 million households and firms supported the energy saving policy, receiving a total of one million Pounds ($1.2 million), The Guardian said.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the subsequent surge in energy prices, many countries all across Europe had to take steps to cut their energy consumption and alleviate the increased cost of living.

