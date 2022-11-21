UrduPoint.com

UK Immigration Minister Denies Reports About Building 'Swiss-Style' Relations With EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

UK Immigration Minister Denies Reports About Building 'Swiss-Style' Relations With EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The United Kingdom is not going to build post-Brexit relations with the European Union modeled on the example of Switzerland, which has maintained access to the common market through a number of trade deals after its withdrawal from the bloc, UK Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick said on Monday.

On Sunday, The Times reported, citing senior government sources, that the UK cabinet was considering building relations with the EU based on the Swiss model, to relax trade barriers after London and Brussels parted ways in 2020.

"I don't know where the story came from in the Sunday papers. It's not one that we recognise and we're going to stick with the relationship that we've secured," Jenrick told British broadcaster Sky news.

However, the UK is still interested in improving its trade relations, as well as security and migration partnership, with the bloc, the minister added.

"But we're not going to reopen the discussions that we had a few years ago. We have a settled view, and we're moving forwards on that basis," Jenrick said.

Meanwhile, Downing Street sources told the Telegraph that media reports about London mulling Swiss-style ties with Brussels were "categorically untrue," since the country sought to avoid "unnecessary payments" to the EU.

In addition, the UK does not want to "jeopardise the full benefit of (the) trade deals" it is now able "to strike around the world," one of the sources was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A record-high 56% of UK citizens believe that withdrawing from the EU was a mistake, and this includes those who voted pro Brexit in 2016 and have since changed their mind, according to a recent YouGov poll. In comparison, only 32% of respondents still support the withdrawal from the EU, while the remaining 12% are unable to give a definitive answer.

In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted in favor of terminating the country's membership of the EU, against 48.1% of those who voted for London to stay in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period continued until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the EU but still a member of EU single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate an agreement on trade and cooperation during that period.

Related Topics

World European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Switzerland Brexit January June December Sunday 2016 2020 Market Media From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

29 minutes ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

4 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.