UK imposes online entry permit on European visitors

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) European visitors to the UK will need a new online entry permit from Wednesday as the British government shakes up longstanding travel rules.

Travellers from Europe will now need a digital Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) permit, which UK officials said they were rolling out to boost security and streamline entry processes.

There will be a buffer period which could last several months.

The permit can be bought online in the next few days for £10 (12 Euros), but the price is rising swiftly from April 9 to £16.

The ETA has already been introduced for American, Canadian and other visa-exempt nationals visiting the UK, which left the European Union in 2020.

The head of the UK's border force Phil Douglas said the latest rollout was part of a wider plan to bring in the ETA for visitors from around the world.

"This scheme is essentially a border security measure," he said, adding that he did not expect Wednesday's launch to cause disruption.

The permit would speed up entry times and allow officials to check information including a traveller's immigration history or criminal record, he said.

"The quid pro quo for the individual, though, is that we are building a contactless border, so if they're cleared for entry, they'll be able to use our new eGates and they'll be able to go through the border much more quickly," he added.

"People will still be able to get on planes and trains while this introductory period takes place," he said, referring to the buffer period, adding that it was expected to last several months, until "September or October."

The permit allows visits of up to six months.

It is digitally linked to the applicant's passport and is valid for two years.

The application, which can be made on a smartphone app or through the government website, has been open to Europeans since the start of March. It applies to nationals of some 30 European countries, including all those in the European Union except Ireland.

- Scheme expanded -

The applicant will need to provide a photo of their passport and their face. The process takes around 10 minutes, according to the UK's Home Office.

In most cases, an application decision is made within minutes but the government recommends allowing up to three working days.

It will be required for babies and children, but flight passengers transiting without crossing the UK border are exempt from the scheme after pressure from Heathrow which feared a loss of passenger footfall connecting through Europe's busiest airport.

Almost 84 million passengers passed through Heathrow in 2024 -- a third from the neighbouring EU.

The scheme was first launched in 2023 for Qatar, before being extended to five regional Gulf neighbours.

In January, it was expanded to nationals of around another 50 countries and territories, including Argentina, South Korea and New Zealand.

Almost 1.1 million visitors were issued with ETAs before the end of 2024, according to the Home Office.

It is not applicable to UK residents or anyone who already has a UK immigration status.

The ETA mirrors the ETIAS scheme for visa-exempt nationals travelling to 30 European countries, including France and Germany, which has been delayed until 2026.

lcm/ach/jfx