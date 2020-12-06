UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Imposes Restrictions On Bird Keepers After Discovering More Avian Flu Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

UK Imposes Restrictions on Bird Keepers After Discovering More Avian Flu Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) More cases of bird flu have been detected in the United Kingdom, prompting the authorities to obligate all bird keepers to keep them indoors at all times beginning from December 14, the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said in a press release.

"The Chief Veterinary Officers for England, Scotland and Wales have agreed to bring in new measures to help protect poultry and captive birds, following a number of cases of avian influenza in both wild and captive birds in the UK," the press release read.

A stay-home order for birds was declared, even though the authorities stressed that bird flu's risks for human health and food safety are "very low."

"The new housing measures, which will come into force on 14 December, mean that it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures in order to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease," the agency said, urging the owners to use the remaining time to put in place provisions for implementing the new restrictions without jeopardizing animal welfare.

The necessary measures, as listed in the press release, include cleaning and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles, limiting access to non-essential people on their sites, and workers changing clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures.

A succession of bird flu hotbeds was detected across the UK during the November-December period. More than 40,000 farm birds were culled and thousands more will be in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Vehicles Wales United Kingdom December Influenza All From Housing

Recent Stories

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

51 minutes ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

2 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

3 hours ago

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 40th edition of GITEX

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.