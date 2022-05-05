UK Imposes Sanctions Against Evraz Steel Manufacturer - Foreign Office
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 09:20 PM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against the Russian steel manufacturing company Evraz, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.
"Today (Thursday 5 May) the UK Government has announced that Evraz plc has been sanctioned. The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia," the office said in a statement.