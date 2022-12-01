UrduPoint.com

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Heads, Military Commissars Of Several Russian Regions

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Heads, Military Commissars of Several Russian Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United Kingdom expanded its sanctions list to include officials and military commissars of several Russian regions related to the special operation in Ukraine, the British government said on Wednesday.

The sanctions list includes Military Commissar of Moscow Maxim Loktev, of Rostov region Igor Egorov, of the Altai Republic Oleg Denisenko and Marat Usmanov, as well as of the Kaliningrad region Yuriy Boychenko.

In addition, sanctions were also imposed against the regional governors of Omsk, Murmansk, Belgorod, Rostov, Krasnodar Krai, Magadan and Arkhangelsk and against the republic heads of Ingushetia, Kalmykia and Dagestan.

According to the UK government, Ingushetia, Kalmykia and Dagestan are "some of Russia's poorest ethnic republics, from which a significant number of conscripts have been drawn.

"

The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) proclaimed independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding referendums on self-determination. In February, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the two breakaway republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Russia announced partial mobilization in September to call up 300,000 soldiers. The Defense Ministry's stated goal is to maintain control of a 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) border between Russia and Ukraine as well as of liberated territories.

