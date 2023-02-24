MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against senior executives of Iran's Qods Aviation Industry aerospace company for manufacturing drones that are allegedly supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine, the UK government said on Friday.

"Today's designations also target the individuals and entities at the heart of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's military-industrial complex, including... 5 senior Iranian executives in Qods Aviation Industry, the company manufacturing the drones used in Ukraine, which demonstrates our commitment to continue to pressure third countries supplying Russia's military," the government's statement read.

The latest UK sanctions against Iran, adopted as part of a broader sanctions package against Russia and its alleged partners in its military operation in Ukraine, include Ghassem Damavandian, the chief executive of Qods Aviation Industry, among other individuals.

On Friday, the UK expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, adding 92 more individuals and entities, including senior Russian government officials and leaders of the country's major energy companies.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations.