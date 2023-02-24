UrduPoint.com

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Leadership Of Iran's Aerospace Company - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Leadership of Iran's Aerospace Company - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against senior executives of Iran's Qods Aviation Industry aerospace company for manufacturing drones that are allegedly supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine, the UK government said on Friday.

"Today's designations also target the individuals and entities at the heart of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's military-industrial complex, including... 5 senior Iranian executives in Qods Aviation Industry, the company manufacturing the drones used in Ukraine, which demonstrates our commitment to continue to pressure third countries supplying Russia's military," the government's statement read.

The latest UK sanctions against Iran, adopted as part of a broader sanctions package against Russia and its alleged partners in its military operation in Ukraine, include Ghassem Damavandian, the chief executive of Qods Aviation Industry, among other individuals.

On Friday, the UK expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, adding 92 more individuals and entities, including senior Russian government officials and leaders of the country's major energy companies.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Company Tehran Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Government Industry

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ on high note, 60% more partici ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

2 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 minutes ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

17 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

2 hours ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.