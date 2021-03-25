UK Imposes Sanctions Against Military-Owned Business in Myanmar

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United Kingdom on Thursday announced additional steps against Myanmar's armed forces and imposed sanctions against military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd over its involvement in "human rights violations."

"Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced further measures targeting the Myanmar regime today (Thursday 25 March), sanctioning military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd [MEHL] for its involvement in serious human rights violations against the Rohingya and its association with senior military figures," the UK government said in a press release.

MEHL is a conglomerate owned partly by the armed forces, and former and current military officers.

"Designating the entity under the Global Human Rights sanctions regime will also prohibit funds being made available to any subsidiaries "owned or controlled" by MEHL," the government said, adding that MEHL had contributed funds to support the military in their campaign on "ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya in 2017."

Raab said, as quoted by the press release, that new sanctions aim to "drain the sources of finance" for military campaigns of "repression against civilians."