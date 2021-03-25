UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Military-Owned Business In Myanmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Military-Owned Business in Myanmar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United Kingdom on Thursday announced additional steps against Myanmar's armed forces and imposed sanctions against military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd over its involvement in "human rights violations."

"Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced further measures targeting the Myanmar regime today (Thursday 25 March), sanctioning military-owned conglomerate Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd [MEHL] for its involvement in serious human rights violations against the Rohingya and its association with senior military figures," the UK government said in a press release.

MEHL is a conglomerate owned partly by the armed forces, and former and current military officers.

"Designating the entity under the Global Human Rights sanctions regime will also prohibit funds being made available to any subsidiaries "owned or controlled" by MEHL," the government said, adding that MEHL had contributed funds to support the military in their campaign on "ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya in 2017."

Raab said, as quoted by the press release, that new sanctions aim to "drain the sources of finance" for military campaigns of "repression against civilians."

Related Topics

United Kingdom Myanmar March 2017 Government

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

4 minutes ago

8 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

14 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

42 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.