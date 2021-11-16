UrduPoint.com

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan Vice President, 7 Other Officials - Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United Kingdom sanctioned eight Nicaraguan government officials on Monday, including the vice president, Rosario Murillo, in response to the country's recent  presidential election and crackdown on opposition.

Earlier in the day, the United States slapped sanctions on the Public Ministry of Nicaragua and nine officials.

"The UK has today imposed sanctions against 8 senior Nicaraguan individuals, including the country's Vice-President, following the presidential election on 7 November," the Foreign Office said in a statement, adding that the sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

According to the statement, the UK acted in concert with the US and Canada to maximize pressure on the government of President Daniel Ortega.

"The UK has repeatedly called for the immediate and unconditional release of all opposition leaders and other political prisoners in Nicaragua, and for the full restoration of all of their civil and political rights, most recently in a statement following the rigged elections on 7 November," the statement read.

Nicaragua held its presidential and parliamentary elections on November 7, with Ortega securing a fourth consecutive five-year term. Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates.  Critics of Ortega accuse him of having cracked down on opponents ahead of the elections.

