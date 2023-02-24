UrduPoint.com

UK Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United Kingdom has expanded the list of sanctions against Russia to include Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, according to the latest updates released by the UK government on Friday.

London announced earlier on Friday that it had added a total of 92 new individuals and entities from Russia to the sanctions list.

"Rosatom has deep connections to the Russian military-industrial complex - including through Alexander Novak who is both a member of the supervisory board and the Deputy Prime Minister in Putin's administration," the government said in a statement.

