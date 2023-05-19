UrduPoint.com

UK Imposes Sanctions On 86 Entities, Individuals Linked To Russia - Foreign Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 11:40 AM

UK Imposes Sanctions on 86 Entities, Individuals Linked to Russia - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United Kingdom has announced new sanctions, targeting 86 entities and individuals connected to Russia's energy, metals, defense, transport, and financial sectors, the UK Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The UK has today (Friday 19 May) announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting businesses and individuals connected to Russia's capacity to fund and wage the war. The 86 designations target individuals and organisations connected to Russia's energy, metals, defence, transport, and financial sectors - ramping up pressure on Putin's remaining revenue and attempts to use these sectors to support the military machine," the ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions list now includes companies Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, producing advanced materials and technology, including lasers, eight more companies associated with the production of metals in Russia and five financial institutions.

"The Foreign Secretary has also announced, consistent with our laws, that Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilised until Russia agrees to pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," the statement read.

London has also introduced sanctions against Oleg Romanenko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, 13 members of the Gazprom Neft board of directors, five members of the Transneft board of directors, Kalashnikov Concern's president and director general, Alan Lushinkov and Vladimir Lepin, respectively, among others.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United Kingdom May

Recent Stories

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

28 minutes ago
 PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.