UK Imposes Sanctions on 86 Entities, Individuals Linked to Russia - Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United Kingdom has announced new sanctions, targeting 86 entities and individuals connected to Russia's energy, metals, defense, transport, and financial sectors, the UK Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The UK has today (Friday 19 May) announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting businesses and individuals connected to Russia's capacity to fund and wage the war. The 86 designations target individuals and organisations connected to Russia's energy, metals, defence, transport, and financial sectors - ramping up pressure on Putin's remaining revenue and attempts to use these sectors to support the military machine," the ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions list now includes companies Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, producing advanced materials and technology, including lasers, eight more companies associated with the production of metals in Russia and five financial institutions.

"The Foreign Secretary has also announced, consistent with our laws, that Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilised until Russia agrees to pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," the statement read.

London has also introduced sanctions against Oleg Romanenko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, 13 members of the Gazprom Neft board of directors, five members of the Transneft board of directors, Kalashnikov Concern's president and director general, Alan Lushinkov and Vladimir Lepin, respectively, among others.