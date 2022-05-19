UrduPoint.com

UK Imposes Sanctions On Major Russian Airlines, Including Aeroflot - Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

UK Imposes Sanctions on Major Russian Airlines, Including Aeroflot - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The United Kingdom has introduced new sanctions against Russia, targeting the country's major airlines, including flag carrier Aeroflot, the UK Foreign Office said on Thursday.

"The UK Government has announced today (Thursday 19 May 2022) that it is introducing new sanctions against the Russian airline sector.

State-owned Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines will now be unable to sell their unused, lucrative landing slots at UK airports - preventing Russia from cashing in on an estimated £50 million," the ministry said in a statement.

