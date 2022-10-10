UrduPoint.com

UK Imposes Sanctions On Senior Iranian Officials Over Human Rights Violations - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 07:14 PM

UK Imposes Sanctions on Senior Iranian Officials Over Human Rights Violations - Gov't

The UK has imposed sanctions against a number of high-ranking representatives of the security services and political figures of Iran, as well as against the so-called Iranian morality police, due to human rights violations, the government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The UK has imposed sanctions against a number of high-ranking representatives of the security services and political figures of Iran, as well as against the so-called Iranian morality police, due to human rights violations, the government said on Monday.

"The UK has imposed sanctions on senior security and political figures in Iran and the so-called Morality Police. Mahsa Amini's death, following her arrest by the Morality Police, has sparked protests across Iran and shocked the world. For decades the Morality Police have used the threat of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public," the UK government said in a statement.

A number of top state officials including the head of the morality police Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, the head of the police station in Tehran Haj Ahmed Mirzaei, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Basij force Gholamreza Soleimani, the Commander of the NAJA special forces unit of the Iranian police Hassan Karami, and the Commander-in-chief of the Iranian police Hossein Ashtari were included in the sanctions list, according to the statement.

"The Basij force, NAJA Special Forces Unit and the wider Iranian police have played a central role in the crackdown on protests across Iran in recent weeks, as well as the fuel-related protests in 2019," the statement read.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. Amini was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation, where she had a heart attack. On September 16, she passed away. The incident sparked massive violent protests which left more than 40 people killed and 100 others injured.

