UK Imposing New Package of Sanctions on Belarus '1 Year on From Fraudulent Election'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The United Kingdom introduced on Monday a new package of trade, financial and aviation sanctions on Belarus, with the government stressing that the announcement comes exactly one year after "the fraudulent election in Belarus."

The package includes "measures to prevent Belarusian air carriers from overflying or landing in the UK and a prohibition on the provision of technical assistance to President [Alexander] Lukashenko's fleet of luxury aircraft;" trade restrictions on potash, oil products, interception and monitoring goods and technology, and dual-use goods and technology; as well as measures prohibiting purchases of Belarusian transferable securities and money-market instruments.

"The Lukashenko regime continues to crush democracy and violate human rights in Belarus. These sanctions demonstrate that the UK will not accept Lukashenko's actions since the fraudulent election. The products of Lukashenko's state-owned industries will not be sold in the UK, and our aerospace companies will not touch his fleet of luxury aircraft," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, as quoted in the statement.

The package also includes measures to further tighten the arms embargo.