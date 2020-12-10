UK Imposing Sanctions Against Russians Over Alleged Human Rights Abuse - Government

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and one entity from Russia, Venezuela, The Gambia and Pakistan for alleged human rights violation, the UK government said Thursday in a statement

"The UK is placing sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, on 11 politicians, officials and others responsible for gross human rights violations in Russia, Venezuela, The Gambia and Pakistan," the statement read.

The UK said it was "acting alongside the US who are also announcing new designations under their human rights regime today.

"

The sanctions against Russia concern Spokesman for the parliament of the Chechen Republic Magomed Daudov, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic in Argun Aiub Kataev: Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic and Major General of the Police Apti Alaudinov, and Terek Special Rapid Response Unit.

According to the statement, the UK believes the three individuals and one entity to be "responsible for torture and other human rights violations against LGBT people in Chechnya."