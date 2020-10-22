UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Improves New Jobs Support Scheme After Criticism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:45 PM

UK improves new jobs support scheme after criticism

The UK government on Thursday improved its new jobs-support scheme after businesses hit by regional coronavirus lockdowns claimed it did not go far enough

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The UK government on Thursday improved its new jobs-support scheme after businesses hit by regional coronavirus lockdowns claimed it did not go far enough.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament that he will make the scheme more generous by, for example, cutting employer contributions.

Despite the change, the scheme remains much watered down compared with a government jobs furlough package that ends on October 31.

Thursday's changes also include additional help for self-employed workers and grants for businesses facing tighter Covid-19 curbs, particularly in the struggling hospitality sector.

"I've always said that we must be ready to adapt our financial support as the situation evolves and that is what we are doing today," Sunak told parliament.

"I know that the introduction of further (virus) restrictions has left many people worried for themselves, their families and communities.

"I hope the government's stepped-up support can be part of the country pulling together in the coming months," the chancellor of the exchequer added but gave no estimate of the overall cost.

To benefit from the new scheme, staff have to work only 20 percent of their normal working hours as opposed to one third.

Employer contributions for unworked hours have meanwhile been sharply reduced to just five percent from one third.

"These changes mean more employers can access the scheme and more jobs will be protected," Sunak said.

Analysts expect a surge in unemployment following the end of the far superior furlough scheme that has been paying up to 80 percent of wages for millions of workers.

Sunak has stated that such a scheme is not sustainable after the coronavirus fallout sent the UK's national debt soaring.

More than half of Britain's population is meanwhile under tighter curbs aimed at halting a nationwide surge in Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government this month introduced a localised three-tier alert system to try to contain the disease.

Thursday's announcement is aimed at helping businesses in tier two regions which have thus far fared worse in terms of state support than those in tier three or "very high" virus risk areas.

Related Topics

Parliament Alert Superior United Kingdom Turkish Lira October From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Feels Special Responsibility for ..

7 minutes ago

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

32 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Pay $2.9Bln Fine for Role ..

8 minutes ago

US, United Arab Emirates to Expand Commercial Part ..

23 minutes ago

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

1 hour ago

Foreign currency deposits in UAE banks up 7.3 pct ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.