UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK In Talks With Denmark Over Opening Asylum Seeker Processing Center In Africa - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

UK in Talks With Denmark Over Opening Asylum Seeker Processing Center in Africa - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The UK government is in talks with Denmark over sharing an asylum seeker processing center in Africa ahead of the introduction of laws next week to enable the Home Office to send them abroad while their applications are being processed, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Citing anonymous government sources, the news outlet claimed that representatives of countries have discussed how Danish authorities managed the laws domestically, their negotiations with third countries and the potential that they share a detention center in Rwanda.

Early in June, the Danish legislature passed a bill that allows the nation to relocate asylum seekers outside Europe to have their refugee claims processed.

According to the newspaper, UK prime minister Boris Johnson is said to be keen on the plan after more than 5,600 migrants have reached UK shores so far this year after crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Reacting to The Times report, Bella Sankey, director of human rights group Detention Action, warned that campaigners and lawmakers will oppose the move.

"The Government is planning a radical increase in its use of immigration detention. But they've got a fight on their hands. These plans are authoritarian, inhumane, unworkable & expensive. MPs across the political spectrum will be appalled. The rebellion starts today," she twitted.

Previous plans by the Home Office to reform UK´s asylum rules have been met with criticism from the opposition Labour Party, arguing that they lacked "competence and compassion."

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Europe United Kingdom Rwanda Denmark June From Government Refugee Share Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

35 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.