UK in Talks With Denmark Over Opening Asylum Seeker Processing Center in Africa - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The UK government is in talks with Denmark over sharing an asylum seeker processing center in Africa ahead of the introduction of laws next week to enable the Home Office to send them abroad while their applications are being processed, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Citing anonymous government sources, the news outlet claimed that representatives of countries have discussed how Danish authorities managed the laws domestically, their negotiations with third countries and the potential that they share a detention center in Rwanda.

Early in June, the Danish legislature passed a bill that allows the nation to relocate asylum seekers outside Europe to have their refugee claims processed.

According to the newspaper, UK prime minister Boris Johnson is said to be keen on the plan after more than 5,600 migrants have reached UK shores so far this year after crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Reacting to The Times report, Bella Sankey, director of human rights group Detention Action, warned that campaigners and lawmakers will oppose the move.

"The Government is planning a radical increase in its use of immigration detention. But they've got a fight on their hands. These plans are authoritarian, inhumane, unworkable & expensive. MPs across the political spectrum will be appalled. The rebellion starts today," she twitted.

Previous plans by the Home Office to reform UK´s asylum rules have been met with criticism from the opposition Labour Party, arguing that they lacked "competence and compassion."