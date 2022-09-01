MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said on Thursday that the country was currently in talks with French multinational electric utility company Electricite de France for the construction of the Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk.

"There is ongoing negotiations with EDF, it is certainly a good idea that we continue to invest in nuclear," Zahawi told the SkyNews broadcaster.

In January, the UK's government allocated $116 million for the construction of the new Sizewell C NPP in Suffolk in a bid to insulate the country against rising global energy prices.

Sizewell C, a replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, is expected to produce 3.2 gigawatt of low carbon electricity that could power nearly 6 million homes.