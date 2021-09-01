UK in Talks With Taliban Over Evacuation of People Left Behind in Afghanistan - Minister

The UK minister for Afghan resettlement, Victoria Atkins, confirmed on Wednesday that the London was in talks with the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to ensure the Islamic authorities guarantee safe passage for British nationals and Afghan collaborators left behind in Afghanistan

"As it's been announced overnight, Simon Gass, the prime minister's special envoy [for Afghan transition] is very much there in Doha at the moment discussing with senior Taliban figures their future," Atkins told Sky news broadcaster.

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab admitted that several hundreds of UK nationals and Afghans who were eligible for evacuation after the Taliban takeover had been left behind in the Central Asian country past the August 31 foreign military withdrawal deadline.

According to Atkins, the UK Conservative government will use "every lever at our disposal" to ensure the Taliban abide by the recent UN Security Council resolution urging them to allow safe passage for those attempting to leave the country.