UK in Talks With Ukraine on Missile Deliveries - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The United Kingdom is holding negotiations with Ukraine on their first arms deal under which London will provide Kiev with missiles, media reported on Thursday.

As part of the talks, the parties are discussing possible deliveries of surface-to-surface missiles for Ukrainian patrol boats and aircraft missiles, the Times newspaper reported, adding that the US Ministry of Defense was considering the sale of Brimstone missiles developed by MBDA UK.

The negotiations have been reportedly launched amid the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's fears that Russia could try to escalate tensions amid the current gas crisis.

Ukraine has been actively boosting its ties, including military ones, with the West since 2014, when an armed conflict erupted in the eastern region of Donbas and the Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia. Kiev accuses Moscow of being behind the crisis in the country while Moscow refutes the accusations.