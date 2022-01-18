UrduPoint.com

UK In Touch With Tonga Over Death Of Citizen In Volcano Eruption - Foreign Office

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 01:20 AM

UK in Touch With Tonga Over Death of Citizen in Volcano Eruption - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The UK Foreign Office told Sputnik on Monday that it is in contact with the Pacific island state of Tonga over the death of a UK national during the eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman reported deceased in Tonga and are in contact with the local authorities," an office spokesperson said.

According to UK media, 50-year-old Angela Glover, who lived in Tonga, died while trying to save her dogs when a tsunami wave hit the country on Saturday.

"The body of my sister Angela has been found. Angela has always had a deep love of dogs and so started an animal welfare charity. I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs," Nick Eleini, Glover's brother, said, as quoted by the Independent.

The volcano began erupting last Friday, creating a tsunami wave. This prompted tsunami warnings in several regional countries, including Japan, the United States, New Zealand and Australia.

Related Topics

Accident Tsunami Foreign Office Australia Died United Kingdom Tonga Japan United States Women Family Media Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

46 minutes ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

46 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

46 minutes ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.