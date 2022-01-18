UK in Touch With Tonga Over Death of Citizen in Volcano Eruption - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The UK Foreign Office told Sputnik on Monday that it is in contact with the Pacific island state of Tonga over the death of a UK national during the eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman reported deceased in Tonga and are in contact with the local authorities," an office spokesperson said.

According to UK media, 50-year-old Angela Glover, who lived in Tonga, died while trying to save her dogs when a tsunami wave hit the country on Saturday.

"The body of my sister Angela has been found. Angela has always had a deep love of dogs and so started an animal welfare charity. I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs," Nick Eleini, Glover's brother, said, as quoted by the Independent.

The volcano began erupting last Friday, creating a tsunami wave. This prompted tsunami warnings in several regional countries, including Japan, the United States, New Zealand and Australia.