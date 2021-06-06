UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Inaugurates $42Mln D-Day Memorial In France's Normandy

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

UK Inaugurates $42Mln D-Day Memorial in France's Normandy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The British Normandy Memorial officially opened in the northern French commune of Ver-sur-Mer to commemorate the UK troops who fell during the landing and battle in Normandy in World War 2, with Prince Charles of Wales delivering a video statement remotely.

On June 6, 1944, allied forces began landing in Normandy for an operation that started the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation. The United Kingdom was until now the only ally not to have a memorial dedicated to the memory of its soldiers who lost their lives that summer.

"As I said when I first became aware of the plans for this long overdue British memorial, it has for many years been a concern to me that the memory of these remarkable individuals should be preserved for future generations as an example of personal courage and sacrifice, for the benefit of the wider national and, indeed, international community," Prince Charles, who is a patron of the Normandy Memorial Trust, said in a video address.

The British Normandy Memorial is erected on a hillside overlooking the Gold Beach, one of three beaches where British forces landed on D-Day.

Designed by UK architect Liam O'Connor, the complex features a bronze statue of three soldiers in the center surrounded by an arcade of columns with the Names of all 22,442 fallen servicemen and women under British command. The site also includes a memorial to French civilians who died during the Normandy operations.

The opening ceremony was broadcast live in the United Kingdom for the veterans who were not able to attend in person due to COVID-19.

According to the memorial's website, its construction took six years and cost nearly 30 million Pounds ($42 million), contributed by the UK government and private benefactors.

Related Topics

Europe Died Wales United Kingdom SITE June Women Gold Bronze World War All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

7 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

7 minutes ago

AOB reprimand, imposed penalty on a large audit fi ..

13 seconds ago

Nuclear Arsenal Spending Worldwide Jumped by $1.4B ..

15 seconds ago

Tax Agreement Between Russia, Netherlands to Expir ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.