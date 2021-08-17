UK Increases Contingent to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan to 900 Troops - Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United Kingdom is increasing the contingent for the evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan to 900 servicemen, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence seen by Sputnik.

Earlier, the ministry said that the UK had sent about 600 servicemen to Afghanistan to help evacuate its citizens and Afghan specialists who worked with them, 100 soldiers have remained there since last week.

Additional personnel will be redeployed to the region, to quickly move to Afghanistan if required, it said.

Royal Air Force is working with partners to secure Kabul airport, the statement says. According to the ministry, more than 300 people have now been evacuated from the airport.

The ministry added that as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) program, about 2,000 Afghans had already been evacuated from the country.