UK Increases Terrorism Threat Level To 'severe'
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:16 PM
Britain on Tuesday upgraded the country's terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe", after a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna and several attacks across France
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Britain on Tuesday upgraded the country's terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe", after a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna and several attacks across France.
"Severe" means an attack is "highly likely", said the domestic intelligence service MI5, which announced the change on its website.
The threat had been deemed "substantial", where an attack is "likely", since November 4 last year.