UK, India Announce $10.2Mln to Fund Antimicrobial Resistance Research - High Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) India and the United Kingdom have agreed to strengthen their scientific collaboration with a joint investment of 8 million Pounds ($10.2 million) to fund five projects that will research methods to combat antimicrobial resistance, the British High Commission in New Delhi announced on Tuesday.

"This huge investment enables us to work closely together on global health challenges such as the search for a Covid-19 vaccine. Today's announcement is another demonstration of our excellent research relationship and will strengthen the important fight against anti-microbial resistance," High Commissioner to India, Philip Barton, said in a press release.

London will contribute half of the funds through the UK Research and Innovation Fund for International Collaboration.

New Delhi will match this investment, with the projects scheduled to commence in September, the High Commission said.

According to Barton, collaborative research between India and the United Kingdom is expected to be worth over $500 million by 2021.

The projects include a study to assess the impact of waste release on the development of antimicrobial resistance, which is considered to be a major global challenge for modern-day medicine.

Antimicrobial resistance takes place when bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites alter in a way that typical medications or treatments become ineffective.