UK, India Create Joint Working Group on Defense Cooperation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) India and the United Kingdom created a new Defence Industry Joint Working Group and held its first meeting on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022, India's major defense exhibition, the British High Commission in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

"Defence industry organisations from India and the UK have come together to create a new Defence Industry Joint Working Group for more effective cooperation... The inaugural meeting of the UK-India Defence Industry Joint Working Group was held on the side-lines of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today," the message read.

The diplomatic mission noted that the joint group is part of the initiative of the two countries aimed at strengthening defense cooperation "through industrial collaboration.

"

According to the British High Commission, the UK issued its first Open General Export License (OGEL) in the Indo-Pacific region to India as part of a deeper partnership between the states, which reduced shipment time for defense purchases.

DefExpo 2022 began on Tuesday, though it was initially scheduled for March, but was later postponed amid logistical issues. The exhibition is held in India once every two years and is organized by the country's defense ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industry ” a non-government, non-profit industry association. DefExpo is one of the largest exhibitions in the world's arms industry.