UrduPoint.com

UK, Indian Diplomats Agree On Close Cooperation Ahead Of Commonwealth Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

UK, Indian Diplomats Agree on Close Cooperation Ahead of Commonwealth Summit

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Senior Indian Foreign Ministry official Prakash Gupta welcomed UK Commonwealth envoy Jo Lomas to New Delhi on Thursday and agreed on closer cooperation between the two countries ahead of this June's meeting of Commonwealth heads of government.

"Both sides exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth. They also discussed arrangements and outcome documents to be adopted during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting," the Indian Ministry said.

The summit has been delayed twice since 2020. It will be held in the Rwandan capital of Kigali during the week of June 20.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to India last month at the invitation of his counterpart, Narendra Modi, in a bid to reenergize the 54-nation association of former British colonies and reform its agenda and institutions in order to meet expectations of all member states.

Related Topics

India Narendra Modi New Delhi Kigali United Kingdom June 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.