UK, Indian Diplomats Agree on Close Cooperation Ahead of Commonwealth Summit

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Senior Indian Foreign Ministry official Prakash Gupta welcomed UK Commonwealth envoy Jo Lomas to New Delhi on Thursday and agreed on closer cooperation between the two countries ahead of this June's meeting of Commonwealth heads of government.

"Both sides exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth. They also discussed arrangements and outcome documents to be adopted during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting," the Indian Ministry said.

The summit has been delayed twice since 2020. It will be held in the Rwandan capital of Kigali during the week of June 20.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to India last month at the invitation of his counterpart, Narendra Modi, in a bid to reenergize the 54-nation association of former British colonies and reform its agenda and institutions in order to meet expectations of all member states.