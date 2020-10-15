UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, Indonesian Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation, Climate Issues, COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK, Indonesian Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation, Climate Issues, COVID-19 Vaccine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a meeting on Wednesday with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in London and the sides discussed a wide range of issues, including bilateral cooperation, efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and climate-related issues, the UK Foreign Office said.

"The Foreign Secretary met Foreign Minister Retno to discuss international cooperation to find a vaccine for COVID-19, strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Indonesia, tackling climate change, and the UK's bid to become a dialogue partner with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," the statement said.

Raab emphasized the UK's commitment to global access to vaccines and recalled that London had recently allocated 500 million Pounds ($650 million) to the WHO-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which ensures equal access to vaccines worldwide.

"They also discussed the crucial issue of the UK's bid to be one of ASEAN's Dialogue Partners to deepen UK cooperation with countries in South East Asia on security, trade and the environment," the statement said.

The United Kingdom is interested in reaching bilateral trade agreements with the countries of Southeast Asia. The total volume of UK's trade with this region is about 36 billion pounds ($46 billion) per year. Following the withdrawal from the EU, London is seeking to significantly increase this figure.

Related Topics

Foreign Office London Indonesia United Kingdom From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

51 minutes ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

43 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan urge 'joint efforts' to end Karabak ..

43 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

46 minutes ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.