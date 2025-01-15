UK Inflation Dips, Easing Some Pressure On Government
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Britain's annual inflation rate unexpectedly fell to 2.5 percent last month, official data showed Wednesday, easing some pressure on the Labour government faced with economic unrest.
Analysts had forecast no change in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) from the 2.6 percent figure in November.
The latest reading from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) comes one day after finance minister Rachel Reeves was forced to defend the government's handling of the economy following a recent sharp runup in state borrowing costs and a hefty drop in the pound.
"Inflation eased very slightly as hotel prices dipped" after rising in December 2023, noted Grant Fitzner, chief ONS economist.
"The cost of tobacco was another downward driver, as prices increased" less than a year earlier, he added.
"This was partly offset by the cost of fuel and also second-hand cars, which saw their first annual growth since July 2023," Fitzner said in the release.
Wednesday's data showed also that on a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.3 percent in December, down from 0.
4 percent a year earlier.
The ONS added that core CPI -- excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco -- increased by 3.2 percent in the 12 months to December, down from 3.5 percent in November.
Reeves told parliament Tuesday that the government needed to "go further and faster" in its bid to kickstart economic growth in the face of UK markets turmoil.
The chancellor of the exchequer, in the role for just over six months following Labour's election win, faced a renewed call to resign by the main opposition Conservative party during a heated exchange.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has given his full backing to Reeves.
UK 10-year bond yields, a key indicator of market confidence, reached last week the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis.
That puts fiscal pressure on the government and could force it to cut spending and further hike taxes.
Reeves' maiden budget in October included tax rises for businesses -- a decision blamed for Britain struggling to grow its economy in recent months.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
More Stories From World
-
UK inflation dips, easing some pressure on government4 minutes ago
-
Ominous Alcaraz 'really, really happy' with Australian Open form13 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table11 hours ago
-
Argentine annual inflation plummets, in boost for Milei11 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results11 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table11 hours ago
-
UK bans German livestock imports amid foot-and-mouth outbreak12 hours ago
-
UK bans German livestock imports amid foot-and-mouth outbreak12 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results12 hours ago
-
Fire-hit LA faces new peril as dangerous winds ramp up12 hours ago
-
Norwegian 21-year-old becomes youngest to reach South Pole12 hours ago
-
French PM vows to tackle 'excessive' debt, reopens pensions debate13 hours ago