UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on PM Sunak

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) UK inflation fell more than expected in October, data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crisis and relieving pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Consumer Prices Index hit a two-year low at 4.6 percent, the Office of National Statistics said, dipping under a five-percent target set by Sunak, who faces a crisis in his Conservative party ahead of next year's general election.

CPI inflation slowed more than forecast by the Bank of England and analysts after reaching 6.7 percent in September.

"Official figures.

.. confirm we have halved inflation meeting the first of the five priorities I set out at the beginning of this year," Sunak said.

"But while it is welcome news that prices are no longer rising as quickly, we know many people are continuing to struggle, which is why we must stay the course to continue to get inflation all the way back down to two percent," he said, referring to the Bank of England's target.

UK annual inflation struck a 41-year peak at 11.1 percent in October 2022, stoked by spiking energy prices after the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia.