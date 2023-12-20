Open Menu

UK Inflation Hits Lowest Level In More Than Two Years

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

UK inflation hits lowest level in more than two years

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) British inflation has slowed sharply to the lowest level in more than two years on falling petrol prices, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crisis after aggressive interest-rate hikes.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 3.9 percent in November from 4.6 percent in the previous month, attaining the weakest rate since September 2021, the Office of National Statistics said.

The news handed a further boost to embattled Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after inflation had already achieved his goal of falling below five percent in October.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed the news but conceded that Britons were still struggling with elevated consumer prices.

"With inflation more than halved we are starting to remove inflationary pressures from the economy," said Hunt.

"We are back on the path to healthy, sustainable growth. But many families are still struggling with high prices so we will continue to prioritise measures that help with cost of living pressures."

Sunak is currently seen as unlikely to win next year's general election, as his governing Conservatives trail Keir Starmer's main opposition Labour party.

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister September October November From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

49 minutes ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

2 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

2 hours ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

14 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

14 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

14 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

14 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

14 hours ago

More Stories From World