UK inflation hits lowest level in more than two years

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) British inflation has slowed sharply to the lowest level in more than two years on falling petrol prices, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crisis after aggressive interest-rate hikes.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 3.9 percent in November from 4.6 percent in the previous month, attaining the weakest rate since September 2021, the Office of National Statistics said.

The news handed a further boost to embattled Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after inflation had already achieved his goal of falling below five percent in October.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed the news but conceded that Britons were still struggling with elevated consumer prices.

"With inflation more than halved we are starting to remove inflationary pressures from the economy," said Hunt.

"We are back on the path to healthy, sustainable growth. But many families are still struggling with high prices so we will continue to prioritise measures that help with cost of living pressures."

Sunak is currently seen as unlikely to win next year's general election, as his governing Conservatives trail Keir Starmer's main opposition Labour party.