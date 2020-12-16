UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Inflation Slides On Virus Restrictions: Data

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:17 PM

UK inflation slides on virus restrictions: data

Britain's annual inflation rate slid more sharply than expected in November as restrictions imposed on virus-hit businesses triggered price discounting, especially for clothing and food, official data showed Wednesday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's annual inflation rate slid more sharply than expected in November as restrictions imposed on virus-hit businesses triggered price discounting, especially for clothing and food, official data showed Wednesday.

The rate, as measured by the UK's Consumer Prices Index, dropped to 0.3 percent last month from 0.

7 percent in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Analysts' consensus forecast had been for a dip in inflation to 0.6 percent.

"With significant restrictions in place across the UK, inflation slowed, predominantly due to clothing and food prices," noted ONS statistician Jonathan Athow,"Also, after several months of buoyant growth, second-hand car prices fell back a little," he added.

Related Topics

Car Price United Kingdom October November From

Recent Stories

53 seconds ago

Reluctant Japan rugby hero Goromaru announces reti ..

28 seconds ago

Man killed in road accident in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Boeing introduces thermal disinfection to fight CO ..

3 minutes ago

Rs1.5 mln distributed among 52 students of GCWUF

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.