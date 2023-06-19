UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

The United Kingdom has introduced a new post-Brexit Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) designed to save UK businesses 770 million pounds ($984 million) per year by reducing or removing tariffs, the UK government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United Kingdom has introduced a new post-Brexit Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) designed to save UK businesses 770 million Pounds ($984 million) per year by reducing or removing tariffs, the UK government said on Monday.

"The scheme saves UK businesses over �770 million per year by removing or cutting tariffs on over �9 billion of imports," the statement said.

According to the statement, the DCTS covers 65 countries with a population of over 3.3 billion, over half of whom are in Africa. It should benefit developing countries that seek to diversify and increase exports, the statement read.

The UK's new trading scheme is going into force on Monday.