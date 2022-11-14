UK Inks Deal With France on Combating Unauthorized Crossings via English Channel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman and her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, on Monday signed an agreement to tackle the issue of small boats illegally crossing the English Channel, UK media reported.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed a 72 million Euros ($74.4 million) deal with Paris which would be a "foundation" for more cooperation in coming months and will halt unauthorized crossings through the English Channel, the UK newspaper Independent reported.

The prime minister, speaking to reporters traveling with him to the G20 Summit in Indonesia, acknowledged that there was no single solution to this issue, but the deal with France will help bring down numbers of migrants arriving via the English Channel.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of a worsening situation with illegal migrants in the United Kingdom. According to figures released by the country's defense ministry on Sunday, up to 40,885 migrants have traveled to the UK across the English Channel since the beginning of 2022, compared to last year's total of 28,526.

Illegal migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK. In late 2021, the problem of illegal migrants caused the aggravation of relations between Paris and London, when a boat carrying migrants to the UK sank off the French coast, killing 27 people.