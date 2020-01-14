UrduPoint.com
UK Inspectors to Visit Russian Military Facility Jan 14-16 ” Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Inspectors from the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense are planning to visit a military facility in the southwestern Russian region of Rostov Oblast from Tuesday to Thursday, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said.

The visit falls within the framework of the Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"The 68th tank regiment of the Southern Military District in the Persianovskiy town of the Rostov Oblast has been selected to be visited by the UK," Ryzhkov said.

He further specified that the visit would be to examine and verify information about this regiment's capacity and plans of deployment of military equipment.

The 2011 Vienna Document is an agreement among the OSCE's 57 member states for them to regularly exchange information about their military capacity and troops located in Europe, as well as any unusual military activity, with the ultimate aim of enhancing trust and confidence.

