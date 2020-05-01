UrduPoint.com
UK Institute Records Disproportion In COVID-19 Deaths Among Different Ethnic Groups In UK

Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Different ethnic groups living in the United Kingdom are facing different mortality rates among COVID-19 patients, the UK's Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said in a report issued on Friday.

"After stripping out the role of age and geography, Bangladeshi hospital fatalities are twice those of the white British group, Pakistani deaths are 2.9 times as high and black African deaths 3.7 times as high. The Indian, black Caribbean and 'other white' ethnic groups also have excess fatalities, with the white Irish group the only one to have fewer fatalities than white British," the report said.

According to the IFS, many ethnic minorities are also more vulnerable to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 233,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The UK has registered 172,481 coronavirus cases so far with 26,842 fatalities, the same university says.

