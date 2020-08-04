UrduPoint.com
UK Instructors Start Training 150 Ukrainian Troops In Dnipropetrovsk Region - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) UK military personnel have launched a training course for about 150 Ukrainian servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region as part of Operation Orbital, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, about 150 military personnel from all over Ukraine, under the guidance of British instructors, have started a month-long individual training course as part of mission Orbital. They will pass the acquired skills to the troops as instructors in training battalions and combat training specialists in military units," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the trainees represent all the four operation commands of the ground forces of Ukraine.

The UK government launched Operation Orbital in 2015 to boost professional skills of Ukrainian servicemen.

