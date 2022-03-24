UrduPoint.com

UK Instructors Trained Ukrainian Military 2 Weeks Before 2018 Elections In DPR And LPR

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 11:10 AM

UK Instructors Trained Ukrainian Military 2 Weeks Before 2018 Elections in DPR and LPR

VOLNOVAKHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) UK instructors trained Ukrainian military who fought in Donbas in the fall of 2018, just a few days before the elections in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), according to a document obtained by Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent found documents in the Donbas city of Volnovakha, which included a certificate proving that Ukrainian soldier Boris Kazaryan took courses for junior sergeants with the participation of British instructors.

The certificate signed by Col. M. Evans from the UK Royal Tank Regiment said that the training was from October 17, 2018, to November 2, 2018.

At that time, preparations were underway in the DPR and LPR for the elections of the heads of the republics and lawmakers, which took place on November 11, 2018.

