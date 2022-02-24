UrduPoint.com

UK Instructs National Airlines To Avoid Ukrainian Airspace - Transport Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 01:51 PM

UK Instructs National Airlines to Avoid Ukrainian Airspace - Transport Minister

UK airlines have been instructed to avoid the airspace of Ukraine due to the situation in the region, UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) UK airlines have been instructed to avoid the airspace of Ukraine due to the situation in the region, UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

"Following the horrific events overnight in Ukraine, I've instructed @UK_CAA (the UK Civil Aviation Authority) to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace to keep passengers and crew safe.

We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and work with our international partners to respond to this act of aggression," Shapps tweeted.

>